Hummel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Hummel had started in left field in five of the Astros' last six games, but his opportunities could become more limited moving forward after Houston welcomed Jacob Melton (ankle) back from the injured list Monday. Melton will start in center field in his return, and he'll be flanked by Jose Altuve in left and Taylor Trammell in right in the series opener with Washington. Since getting called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on June 14, Hummel is slashing just .150/.292/.225 with a 27.8 percent strikeout rate in 97 plate appearances for Houston.