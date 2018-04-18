Astros' James Hoyt: Optioned to minors
Hoyt was optioned to Triple-A Fresno following Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Mariners, Bob Dutton of MLB.com reports.
The move precedes the expected activation of the left-handed Tony Sipp (oblique) from the disabled list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Hoyt gave up a hit and a walk over one-third of an inning in his lone appearance following his April 10 recall from Fresno.
