site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-joe-biagini-optioned-off-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Joe Biagini: Optioned off roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Biagini was optioned to the Astros' alternate training site Friday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Biagini has endured quite a rough time on the mound this season, allowed 10 runs in just 4.1 innings of work. Chris Devenski (arm) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read