Astros' Josh Reddick: Drives in three Wednesday
Reddick went 2-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Diamondbacks.
Reddick capped the scoring for the home side with a two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning after previously driving in a run with a single in the fourth. The home run was only his 12th of the season, but Reddick does have 40 extra-base hits and a .475 slugging percentage. He came in with just two RBI in his previous 15 games, so this was a much-needed effort for the veteran outfielder.
