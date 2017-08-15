Astros' Josh Reddick: Heads to bench Tuesday
Reddick is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Although Reddick has hit .309 against left-handed pitching this season, his .375 BABIP and career .226 average against southpaws suggests that isn't sustainable, so he'll continue to hit the bench when the opposition deploys a lefty starter. George Springer will slide over to man right field in his stead, leaving a spot in center field for Jake Marisnick to start.
