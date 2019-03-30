Stassi started at catcher and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.

Stassi got the start on the second day of the season, catching Gerrit Cole on a night when an infield error led to three unearned runs. Stassi is the clear backup to Robinson Chirinos but should make a couple of starts per week. He was a member of the team last year when Houston led in catcher ERA, so manager AJ Hinch recognizes his defensive contribution and will keep him fresh.