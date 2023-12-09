Atlanta traded Stassi (hip/personal) and cash considerations to the White Sox on Saturday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

Stassi was traded from the Angels to Atlanta on Friday, but it was assumed Atlanta would quickly send Stassi elsewhere given the presence of Sean Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud. Stassi slashed .180/.267/.303 in 375 plate appearances in 2022, and he failed to appear in a game last season due to a hip injury and a serious family medical issue. Stassi's extended time away from baseball means he will have to compete for a spot on the White Sox's Opening Day roster, but a weak catcher room in Chicago keeps him in the running for the starting job.