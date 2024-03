White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday that Stassi's availability for Opening Day is up in the air due to unspecified soreness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stassi sat out last season due to a hip injury and a serious family medical issue, and it's unclear if the current is related to his hip. Korey Lee is likely to begin the season as Chicago's backup catcher should Stassi require a trip to the injured list.