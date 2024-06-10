The White Sox announced that Stassi underwent a season-ending left hip surfacing procedure Friday in New York City.

After missing the entire 2023 season while he was a member of the Angels due to a hip injury in addition to a family medical issue, Stassi will now go another full season without logging any big-league action. The veteran catcher was able to make five rehab appearances at Triple-A Charlotte in April but had been shut down ever since due to a hip injury that apparently wasn't improving after nearly two months of rest. The White Sox hold a $7.5 million team option on Stassi for the 2025 season that the club will almost certainly decline this winter, if he isn't cut loose before then.