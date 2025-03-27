The Giants reassigned Stassi to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

Even with the Giants placing Tom Murphy (back) on the 60-day injured list to begin the season, Stassi was unable to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster as a backup catcher. The Giants will instead go with Sam Huff as the No. 2 option behind top backstop Patrick Bailey, while Stassi heads to Triple-A. Stassi hasn't seen big-league action since 2022 and was limited to just five games in the minors in 2024 before undergoing a season-ending left hip surfacing procedure last June.