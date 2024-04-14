Stassi (hip) was hit on the hand by a backswing in a recent game and his projected return has been pushed back as a result, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stassi was in the midst of a rehab assignment to return from a hip injury and was seemingly closing in on activation. His new injury isn't a fracture, so he may still not be far off from a return but his timeline is now up in the air. General manager Chris Getz has stated the team will not activate Stassi until he can catch back-to-back games.