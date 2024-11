The Giants signed Stassi (hip) to a minor-league contract Nov. 19.

Stassi became a free agent earlier this month when the White Sox declined his 2025 option, but he's quickly latched on with a new organization. The veteran catcher had left hip surgery in June and it's not clear whether he will be healthy for the start of spring training. Regardless, Stassi is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Sacramento, as the Giants are set at catcher with Patrick Bailey and Tom Murphy.