Osuna (3-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with two strikeouts in a blown save and loss during the ninth against the Reds on Wednesday.

The Astros closer gave up a double to lead off the frame but then responded with two straight strikeouts. However, he couldn't nail down the final out, and two straight singles, combined with an error, saddled Osuna with his third blown save of the season. He is 3-1 and 17-for-20 in save opportunities. Osuna also owns a 2.32 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 31 innings this season.