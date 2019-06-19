Astros' Roberto Osuna: Blows third save
Osuna (3-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with two strikeouts in a blown save and loss during the ninth against the Reds on Wednesday.
The Astros closer gave up a double to lead off the frame but then responded with two straight strikeouts. However, he couldn't nail down the final out, and two straight singles, combined with an error, saddled Osuna with his third blown save of the season. He is 3-1 and 17-for-20 in save opportunities. Osuna also owns a 2.32 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 31 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...