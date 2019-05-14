Ivey (suspension) went five innings without allowing a hit in Double-A Corpus Christi's 2-1 win over Amarillo on Saturday.

Ivey fanned eight and walked two in his return from suspension. The ban was believed to be related to his April 12 ejection for having a foreign substance on his glove. The 23-year-old righty has covered five innings in each of his last three appearances with Corpus Christi, allowing a total of five hits with a 23:3 K:BB in that span. There are a number of arms ahead of him in the Astros organization, but Ivey is an impressive prospect in his own right, one we could see debut early on next season.