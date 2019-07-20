White was designated for assignment following Friday's game, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

White is replaced on the roster by right-handed pitcher Jose Urquidy, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and will start Saturday's game against the Rangers. Close followers of the Astros may not be surprised by this move as White is hitting just .225 with a career-high 29.2 K% over 218 at-bats. Houston has seven days to trade White or expose him to waivers. If he goes unclaimed, White will be assigned to one of team's minor-league affiliates or released.

