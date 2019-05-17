White is not starting Friday against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

White remains the player most commonly filling the designated hitter spot in Houston, but he's far from a true starter, as the Astros like to use that spot to rest the legs of their other regulars. White has started just 20 of 45 games so far this season. George Springer fills his spot Friday, with Jake Marisnick starting in center field.