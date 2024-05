Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Athletics.

Diaz has hit well for average this season, but he has struggled to find much power as he has just a .119 ISO. He's started to show more pop of late, tallying three of his eight doubles on the campaign in his last nine games. Despite the lack of extra-base knocks, Diaz has managed 16 runs scored and 21 RBI across 42 games and comfortably remains Houston's top option behind the dish.