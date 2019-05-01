Brooks (2-3) took the loss at Boston on Tuesday by allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out two and walked three.

Brooks retired the side in order during the third inning but the Red Sox otherwise consistently found themselves on the basepaths. The 29-year-old served up two home runs and has now given up eight in his last five starts. Brooks has a 5.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB heading into next week's start versus the Reds.