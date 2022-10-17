The Cardinals released Brooks on Friday.
After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization, Brooks returned stateside for the 2022 campaign, signing a one-year, $1.4 million deal with St. Louis. Brooks secured a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen, but he was dropped from the 40-man roster one month into the season after yielding eight earned runs in 9.1 innings. He went on to spend the remainder of the season at Triple-A Memphis, where he pitched to a 5.56 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 69.2 frames. The 32-year-old right-hander will have to settle for a minor-league deal if he opts to keep playing in affiliated ball in 2023.