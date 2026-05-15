Rays' Aaron Brooks: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays designated Brooks for assignment Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Brooks' contract was selected from Triple-A Durham last weekend, but he was shelled for four runs (three earned) on one hit and a pair of walks in one-third of an inning in his lone appearance out of the Tampa Bay bullpen. It was the 36-year-old's first big-league outing since June of 2024 with the Athletics. Brooks has now been booted from the 40-man roster.
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