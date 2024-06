Oakland selected Brooks' contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

After being DFA'd by the Athletics on June 2, Brooks was outrighted to Las Vegas two days later after clearing waivers. He's gone 1-1 in his two starts since returning to Triple-A, allowing five runs (three earned) on 11 hits and one walk while striking out eight over nine innings. Brooks' return to the majors corresponds with Dany Jimenez (oblique) heading to the injured list.