The Athletics designated Brooks for assignment Tuesday.

Just two days after having his contract selected by the Athletics, Brooks will now be pushed off the 40-man roster for the second time this month. He allowed one earned run in five innings during Monday's loss to the Angels, though he still holds a 5.06 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in the majors. He'll most likely clear waivers and remain with the organization at Triple-A Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Jack O'Loughlin will come up from the minors to fill the open spot in Oakland's bullpen.