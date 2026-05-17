Rays' Aaron Brooks: Assigned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham by the Rays on Sunday.
The right-hander was designated for assignment by Tampa Bay on Friday, but he'll remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Brooks made just one appearance while up in the majors this year and surrendered three earned runs on a hit and two walks over one-third of an inning.
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