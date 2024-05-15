The Athletics placed Wood (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with left rotator cuff tendinitis.

The transaction is retroactive to Monday, so Wood will be eligible to come off the IL as soon as May 28. Given Wood's long track record of injuries and history as a slow healer, however, fantasy managers who have been rostering the veteran southpaw should probably prepare for him to miss more than the minimum 15 days. Wood's shoulder issue had been bothering him during his most recent start this past Sunday in Seattle, prompting the Athletics to pull him after just two innings while his fastball velocity was down about two ticks from his season-long average. The Athletics haven't named an immediate replacement in the rotation for Wood, but Kyle Muller tossed four innings in relief of the lefty last Sunday and could be stretched out enough to step into the vacant starting role this weekend in Kansas City.