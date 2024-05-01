Wood didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over four innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out four.

Although Wood was charged with only two runs allowed, his start shouldn't spark much optimism for fantasy managers. He walked four batters for the second time this season and surrendered a home run to Connor Joe in the first frame to mark his fifth straight start allowing a long ball. While he's yielded four or more runs three times this season, he's held opponents to two or fewer in three starts as well, leaving his overall ERA at 6.32. He's lined up to make his next start Monday against the Rangers.