Garcia has been informed that he'll make the Athletics' Opening Day roster as the backup catcher, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Garcia was traded from the Rangers to the Athletics in February and impressed while competing with Carlos Perez for a spot on the major-league roster. Garcia was officially informed that he'll begin the year in the big leagues after Perez was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday. Garcia slashed .375/.483/.500 with six RBI and four runs in 12 Cactus League games this spring.