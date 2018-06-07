Maxwell was sent down to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Maxwell was moved in order to make room for Paul Blackburn (forearm) on the active roster prior to his scheduled start against Kansas City on Thursday. Through 18 games with the Athletics this year, Maxwell has hit just .182/.207/.309 with one home run and six RBI. Look for him to spend the foreseeable future with the Sounds while he attempts to figure things out.