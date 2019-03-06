Maxwell agreed Tuesday to a contract with a Mexican League club, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Maxwell's on-field production took a significant downturn in 2018, with the catcher slashing .219/.300/.281 in 200 plate appearances at Triple-A Nashville and faring even worse in a smaller sample at the big-league level. He was also sentenced to two years' probation last July stemming from an offseason arrest on a gun charge, an incident that may have contributed to the lack of interest he received from MLB teams this winter. The 28-year-old will now look to jumpstart his career south of the border.

