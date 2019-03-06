Bruce Maxwell: Continuing career in Mexico
Maxwell agreed Tuesday to a contract with a Mexican League club, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Maxwell's on-field production took a significant downturn in 2018, with the catcher slashing .219/.300/.281 in 200 plate appearances at Triple-A Nashville and faring even worse in a smaller sample at the big-league level. He was also sentenced to two years' probation last July stemming from an offseason arrest on a gun charge, an incident that may have contributed to the lack of interest he received from MLB teams this winter. The 28-year-old will now look to jumpstart his career south of the border.
More News
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: DFA'd by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Hits first home run•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Reinstated from restricted list•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Will land on restricted list Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...