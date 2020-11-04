Maxwell signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old returned to affiliated baseball on a minors deal with the Mets over the summer, and he'll re-sign with the club after working at the alternate training site in 2020. New York's catching situation is currently unsettled after declining the 2021 options of Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos, so Maxwell could have an outside chance at a roster spot in spring training. He last appeared in the majors with the A's in 2018 and had a .516 OPS in 18 games and posted similar numbers at Triple-A that year.