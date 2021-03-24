The Mets reassigned Maxwell to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

New York was always expected to carry James McCann and Tomas Nido as its two catchers on the Opening Day roster, so Maxwell's demotion doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 30-year-old previously appeared in the majors with the Athletics from 2016 through 2018, but he spent the past two seasons in the Mexican League before landing a minor-league deal from the Mets in November. He'll likely be headed to Triple-A Syracuse to begin the current campaign.