Maxwell was traded to the Giants in exchange for cash considerations Sunday, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Franciscoz reports.

Maxwell has hit an abysmal .174/.355/.348 across 31 plate appearances at Triple-A Syracuse. He'll now report to Double-A Richmond following his trade to the Giants, per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. Maxwell does have ample experience as a major-league backstop, totalling 88 hits in 412 plate appearances with Oakland from 2016 to 2018.