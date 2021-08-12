Reed (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Thursday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.
While the Athletics never revealed the nature of Reed's injury, he hadn't played at Triple-A Las Vegas since June 8. The 26-year-old recently made two relief appearances with the rookie-level Arizona League affiliate and went 2-for-5 with a double, a run, an RBI and two walks. He's appeared in 17 games at Triple-A Las Vegas this year and has slashed .262/.380/.405 with 11 runs, nine RBI and two stolen bases.
