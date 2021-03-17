Reed suffered a right quad strain while hitting in the cages Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old had been competing for a reserve outfield spot to begin the regular season, but manager Bob Melvin said that "it could be a while" before Reed is able to return to action. Although Reed had an impressive start to spring training at the plate and in the field, it wouldn't be surprising to see him begin the year in the minors with just over two weeks remaining until Opening Day.