Reed (quadriceps) is slashing .267/.371/.433 with four extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple) and two stolen bases across 35 plate appearances for Triple-A Las Vegas.

Reed strained his right quadriceps tendon late in spring training, but he looks to have made a full recovery from the injury before the minor-league season begins in May. The speedy 26-year-old outfielder doesn't have a spot on the Athletics' 40-man roster, which could hurt his chances of receiving a call-up in 2021.