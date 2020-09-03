Pinder is expected to form the right-handed side of a platoon with Vimael Machin at shortstop while Marcus Semien (side) remains sidelined, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Semien is not currently expected to require an injured-list stint, so Pinder's shortstop duties may be relatively short-lived. However, manager Bob Melvin has already gone on record stating he doesn't expect Semien to suit up for Friday's resumption of play, and it's certainly possible he misses additional contests. The versatile Pinder has yet to log any time at shortstop this season, but he does have 35 games of major-league experience at the position.