The Athletics designated Gossett for assignment Wednesday.
Gossett's removal from the 40-man roster frees up a spot for Daniel Mengden (elbow), who was activated from the 45-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old right-hander didn't pitch at any level in 2019 while requiring from August 2018 Tommy John surgery, but he's been fully healthy since the start of spring training. Gossett previously made 23 starts for the Athletics between 2017 and 2018, going 4-14 with a 5.91 ERA and 6.5 K/9.
