Gossett signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Gossett was originally drafted by the Red Sox but elected to go to college instead. He's spent his entire professional career thus far as a member of the Athletics' organization, posting a 5.91 ERA in 23 starts at the big-league level. He hasn't pitched at any level since suffering an elbow injury early in the 2018 season which wound up requiring Tommy John surgery. There's certainly a chance he finds his way to a rotation spot in Boston this year, but the surgery and the lack of a track record at the highest level mean expectations should be rather low.
