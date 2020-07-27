Gossett was released by Oakland on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Gossett last pitched back in June of 2018, missing the next season and a half due to Tommy John surgery. He's seemingly healthy now, as he was part of the Athletics' player pool, but he was designated for assignment Wednesday and is now no longer part of the organization in any capacity. Gossett recorded an unimpressive 5.91 ERA in 23 career major-league starts prior to the injury, so he's unlikely to have too many suitors on the open market.
