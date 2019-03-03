Athletics' Dean Kiekhefer: Assigned to minor-league camp
Kiekhefer was sent to minor-league spring training Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Kiekhefer appeared in four games for the Athletics in 2018, although he got lit up for four runs on seven hits and a walk in two innings of work. He figures to start the 2019 campaign with Triple-A Las Vegas.
