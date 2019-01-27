Kiekhefer signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The deal includes an invitation to spring training, though Kiekhefer figures to open the season at Triple-A. The southpaw appeared in four games for the A's last season, allowing four runs on seven hits in just two innings. He posted a 3.83 ERA and 7.3 K/9 across 44.2 innings with Triple-A Nashville.

