The Athletics optioned Lucas to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

The move corresponds with the Athletics recalling right-hander Joey Estes from Triple-A Las Vegas. After having his contract selected from Las Vegas on Wednesday, Lucas struggled in his two major-league outings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 2.1 innings. Lucas has a more respectable 2.87 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 15.2 frames in Triple-A, so a return to the minors could help the southpaw regain some form.