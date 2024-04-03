Tarnok is slated for an MRI on his hip after feeling discomfort during a recent bullpen session, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Tarnok is already on the injured list and slated to start his 2024 season at Triple-A Las Vegas whenever he's ready for game action. However, that benchmark now appears to be even further away, given this latest development. The results of Tarnok's MRI should be available in the coming days, potentially offering further insight into a recovery timetable.