The Phillies claimed Tarnok (hip) off waivers from Oakland on Saturday, reinstated him from the 60-day injured list, and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Tarnok has been on the injured list all season while recovering from a hip procedure he underwent in August. He began a rehab assignment in Triple-A on May 8, allowing 11 earned runs in just 7.1 innings. He'll remain in Triple-A upon making a full recovery and shifting to a new organization, though a drastic turnaround would likely be necessary before Tarnok spends any time in the Phillies' bullpen. Dylan Covey (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.