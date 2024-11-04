The Phillies outrighted Tarnok to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Tarnok has been removed from the 40-man roster but will stick around in the organization for now. The righty was a waiver claim of the Phillies back in July.
