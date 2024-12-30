Tarnok signed a contract with the Marlins on Sunday, which includes an invite to spring training, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reports.

Tarnok appeared in 21 games between Triple-A Las Vegas and Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2024, producing an 8.16 ERA with 34 strikeouts over 28.2 innings. He'll now get a shot at proving himself with Miami in the spring, looking to make his first appearance in the majors since the 2023 campaign with Oakland.