Tarnok signed a contract with the Marlins on Sunday, which includes an invite to spring training, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reports.
Tarnok appeared in 21 games between Triple-A Las Vegas and Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2024, producing an 8.16 ERA with 34 strikeouts over 28.2 innings. He'll now get a shot at proving himself with Miami in the spring, looking to make his first appearance in the majors since the 2023 campaign with Oakland.
More News
-
Phillies' Freddy Tarnok: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Freddy Tarnok: Returns from IL•
-
Phillies' Freddy Tarnok: Shut down with lat strain•
-
Phillies' Freddy Tarnok: Claimed by Phillies•
-
Athletics' Freddy Tarnok: Gives up four runs in rehab outing•
-
Athletics' Freddy Tarnok: Uneven rehab assignment•