Tarnok will be held out of game action for two weeks after rolling his left ankle, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Tarnok is in Marlins camp as a non-roster invitee. He probably wasn't going to make the Opening Day roster regardless, but this injury should seal his fate in that regard.
