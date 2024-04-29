Tarnok (hip) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session and live BP later in the week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Tarnok received a cortisone injection earlier in the month after experiencing inflammation in his surgically repaired right hip, and he's now on track to return to mound work this week. The club figures to take its time easing him back into action considering the right-hander has already had a setback following surgery.