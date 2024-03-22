Tarnok (hip), who threw a 20-pitch all-fastballs bullpen session Tuesday, is set to begin the season with Triple-A Las Vegas, MLB.com reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay confirmed Wednesday that Tarnok will open the season with the Aviators, although the move has yet to be made official. Tarnok's next bullpen session will therefore come in minor-league camp, and if he continues without setbacks, he could be ready to join the major-league club before the end of April.