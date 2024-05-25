Tarnok (hip) has allowed multiple earned runs in two of his four rehab appearances for Triple-A Las Vegas, pitching to a 10.38 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with a 4:1 K:BB across 4.1 innings.

Tarnok's first and most recent rehab appearances did go well, with the right-hander blanking Round Rock over one frame in his minor-league debut May 8 and then bouncing back last Sunday with a pair of perfect innings against El Paso after consecutive rough outings. Tarnok has yet to pitch at the major-league level this season as he completes his recovery from August 2023 hip surgery, and even if he ends up maximizing his rehab window with the Aviators, there could still be room for him in the rotation upon activation, considering there are three Athletics starters on the injured list and veteran right-hander Ross Stripling is now sitting on a 1-9 record and 5.82 ERA across his first 11 starts.