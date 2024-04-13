Tarnok (hip) recently received a cortisone injection and could progress to pitching off a mound next week, the Associated Press reports.

Tarnok recently received an MRI, and the cortisone shot may have been the prescribed method of treatment that emerged from that evaluation. The fact the right-hander appears to be trending towards re-starting a throwing program is encouraging for the time being, but Tarnok still appears to be some time away from getting into any action with Triple-A Las Vegas, where he's slated to begin his season.